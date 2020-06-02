Calgary constable’s memorial moved at the request of his family

Send this page to someone via email

The roadside memorial of a Calgary constable who died in the line of duty is being moved at the request of his family, police said Monday.

Const. Rick Sonnenberg’s memorial will go from its spot on Deerfoot Trail near Southland Drive to a Calgary Police Service facility. It will be refurbished and have a rededication ceremony.

On Oct. 8, 1993, Sonnenberg, 27, a CPS member for under four years, was killed after responding to reports of a stolen vehicle.

“As the vehicle headed in their direction, Const. Sonnenberg attempted to lay down a spike belt,” police said. “He was struck by the speeding car and died instantly.”

A youth out on bail was convicted of criminal negligence causing death, hit-and-run and possession of a stolen vehicle, the force said.

Sonnenberg was about to announce his engagement, according to police.

Const. Rick Sonnenberg. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service.

The constable was survived by his mother Maria, his sister Lisa and his niece Rachael.

After Sonnenberg’s death, his sister led a campaign to raise money for a police helicopter, CPS said.

“The Calgary Police Service acquired HAWC1 in July 1995 and HAWC2 in April 2005,” police said. “Both have proven to be effective in providing aerial support to ground-based units.”

According to CPS, 11 officers have died in the line of duty in the force.

