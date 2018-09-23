Calgary girl celebrates 7th birthday with tribute to fallen officer

Most kids turning seven would want a princess- or superhero-themed birthday, a party with a bouncy castle or a trip to an amusement park to mark the occasion — but not Jazzlyn McInnis.

The Calgary girl turned seven over the weekend with one wish in mind: to pay tribute to a police officer who died in the line of duty 25 years ago.

“She said, ‘Mommy, for my seventh birthday, I would like to dress in a very pretty dress and I would like to take that police officer some flowers,’ ” said Debbie McInnis, Jazzlyn’s mom.

That officer was Const. Rick Sonnenberg who died in 1993 trying to stop a car thief. While laying down a spike belt, Sonnenberg was struck by the speeding car and died instantly. He was 27 and had been with the service for just under four years.

Since she was three, Jazzlyn has asked about Sonnenberg’s memorial on Deerfoot Trail every time the family drove past.

“I’ve always cared about our police protecting us the way they do,” Jazzlyn said. “I’m just grateful for them.”

“It’s because I’ve always wanted to be a police girl.”

Debbie reached out to the Calgary police with Jazzlyn’s request and was overwhelmed with the response.

“They really are going out of their way for Jazzlyn,” Debbie said. “It’s a huge honour for her.”

Taken aback by the unusual wish, officers pooled money together to buy her a cake, a dress and flowers. The birthday girl was escorted by squad car to the Deerfoot Trail memorial site for a special service, with honour guards walking her up the hill to place flowers.

“I just felt very proud that she’s thinking about others and that’s what she wanted to do for her birthday,” Debbie said. “I thought, ‘How incredible.’ ”

“She really wanted to honour the police and she was very saddened by what happened to him.”

It’s clear evidence that what parents impart to their children comes out, she said.

“I think it’s important for them to understand the very good work our Calgary police do and how hard they work every day,” Debbie said. “Every day that they go to their job, they’re putting their lives on the line. It’s important for our young people to understand the sacrifices [of] our police department.”