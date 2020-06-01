Waterton Lakes National Park opens its gates to visitors

Send this page to someone via email

Waterton Lakes National Park has officially opened its gates to visitors, and despite strong health guidelines related to COVID-19, plenty of people made the journey on Monday.

READ MORE: Waterton Lakes National Park prepares for June 1 reopening

For Australian expat sisters Finn and Mieka Thorogood, the drive to Waterton from Black Diamond, Alta., on opening day was the perfect trip.

“We’re just trying to find things that we can look at and walk around,” Finn said.

“Just being in the mountains… I mean, look at them, it’s awesome,” Meika added.

They’ve been once before, but said this year means so much more, even with COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel like we’ve been so cooped up for so long… [it is nice] to be able to freely walk around for even a day,” Finn said.

“Even a half-hour walk is great,” added Mieka.

While some businesses remain closed to prepare for the health and safety of guests, those that are open seem to be making a good impression.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We had breakfast at the –I believe it’s Pizza of Waterton,” said Kim McLean, who was visiting from Lethbridge. “It was delicious. Very well-organized and everything.”

Many visitors said they had made the drive just for some fresh air and exercise.

”Oh I think there’s enough to do,” said Ryan Russell, who was visiting from Medicine Hat. “I mean it’s just obviously opening today. We’ve only driven around a little bit, taken a hike and seen the waterfall. But I mean there’s definitely lots of other things for people to enjoy.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the owners, Zum’s Eatery has already received attention prior to its official opening.

“Daily we’ve had people knocking on the door,” laughed co-owner Krystal Cruickshank.

She said each year they look forward to rolling up their sleeves and opening their doors.

“This year, it’s with mixed emotions,” Cruickshank added. “Some people are feeling like it’s too soon, and we understand that some people are more vulnerable, and of course they have to do what’s right for them. For us, we are excited to see some smiling faces, even if it’s behind some masks.”

Visitors are encouraged to check both Parks Canada’s website and mywaterton.ca for updates on restrictions and business openings before entering the park.