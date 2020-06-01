Menu

Crime

Ottawa police officer faces disciplinary charges over allegedly racist meme

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2020 5:08 pm
Updated June 1, 2020 5:10 pm
An Ottawa police officer has been charged under the Police Services Act with offences related to the creation and distribution of a meme deemed offensive by Chief Peter Sloly.
An Ottawa police officer has been charged under the Police Services Act with offences related to the creation and distribution of a meme deemed offensive by Chief Peter Sloly. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Ottawa police officer is facing disciplinary charges in connection with a meme the force’s chief has previously described as racist.

In an open letter issued Monday morning, Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said the officer has been charged under the Police Services Act with offences related to the creation and distribution of the meme.

Sloly said he has also launched an investigation into media leaks of “highly confidential and sensitive” information related to the case.

The incident has highlighted the need for policy reforms and broader training, the chief said.

“It was clear that relevant policies, training, procedures and practices were insufficient to prevent and manage this,” Sloly wrote.

“As a result, we are overhauling related policies, we are addressing IT issues and every member of the OPS, myself included, will participate in a service-wide training and awareness initiative that will be completed in the next 12 months.”

At a meeting of the Ottawa Police Services Board in April, the chief said a “disgusting, racist” meme targeting some of the force’s racialized members had been circulating.

READ MORE: RCMP charge 3 Ottawa police officers in connection with alleged tow truck tip-off scheme

“This overt act of racism is unacceptable,” he said at the time, calling it more evidence that the force needs to improve its culture.

Const. Amy Gagnon said in an email that neither the officer nor the charges will be named until the disciplinary process has formally begun.

In his letter, the police chief cited a number of other ongoing internal investigations and legal proceedings regarding the conduct of officers as among the issues affecting public trust in police.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ottawa PoliceOttawa crimePeter SlolyPolice racismOttawa cop chargedOttawa cop
