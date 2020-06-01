No new coronavirus deaths reported in Ottawa on Monday, public health unit says

Send this page to someone via email

Physical distancing continues to be effective in Ottawa, according to the local public health unit’s latest dashboard metrics tracking the spread of the novel coronavirus in the nation’s capital.

Ottawa Public Health said it identified 11 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in its latest daily report — and 27 new cases in total over the weekend — bringing the number of positive tests in the city up to 1,962 as of 2 p.m. on Sunday.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, reported in Ottawa on Monday, keeping the city’s pandemic death toll at 244.

There are currently 38 people in hospital with COVID-19 locally, while 82 per cent of all cases are now considered resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 18 ongoing outbreaks in institutions around Ottawa.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard, which tracks local testing and hospital capacity as well as other key metrics to monitor the spread of the virus in Ottawa, indicates a positive trend in the public health unit’s contact tracing efforts.

OPH is currently able to follow up with and investigate 100 per cent of contacts for every new case in the 24 hours following a positive test.

6:05 Coronavirus: How fast is too fast for reopening? Coronavirus: How fast is too fast for reopening?

The number of average contacts per new case is also down to 3.1, pointing to the success of Ottawa’s physical distancing measures.

Public health officials have noted that as Ontario’s economy reopens and residents increase their social activities, there is a risk of infection rates rising and effectively losing ground against the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the OPH dashboard, Ottawa remains in “orange” territory, which indicates “some” control over the virus.