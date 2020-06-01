Calgarians fill streets in 2nd protest in wake of George Floyd’s death

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary has seen its second demonstration in two days, as thousands of residents took to the streets of the city’s downtown, making their voices heard in the fight against racism and police brutality.

The protest comes after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white police officer, who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest, in Minneapolis, Minn., on May 25.

Monday’s protest comes one day after the city’s first call-to-action following Floyd’s death. The main consensus of both rallies in Calgary: racism will not be tolerated.

“Beyond being Black, I am a human being, and so I think this is a human being issue at this point,” Calgary protester Wrama Willis said. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“We need change, it has to happen, it’s been long enough.”

3:52 George Floyd death: Trudeau says more work to be done on anti-Black racism George Floyd death: Trudeau says more work to be done on anti-Black racism

Willis, along with more than 1,500 other protesters, could be heard asking for change on Monday, chanting the words, “say his name” and “Black lives matter.”

“I’m hoping this is a pivotal moment that takes us down a different path,” Willis said.

“It’s going to take generations before this is phased out, so we have to start now.”

Protesters gathered in Calgary on Monday, following the death of George Floyd. Lauren Pullen / Global News

The protestors walked the streets of downtown Calgary to city hall with posters in their hands, demonstrating a peaceful reminder of what it is they’re fighting for.

Story continues below advertisement

“It doesn’t matter what colour you are, we’re here for justice in the right ways,” Shinoo Dhillon said during Monday’s rally. Tweet This

“The more people that we can get out to these things, the bigger impact that it makes. We need to get that message out there that every person deserves respect.”

An Antifa flag was also spotted at Calgary’s protest, a group that U.S., President Donald Trump said will be designated as a terrorist organization on Sunday.

The left-wing militant movement was present at several protests in the U.S. that quickly turned violent following Floyd’s death.

Calgary’s second rally was monitored by members of the Calgary Police Service, which issued a statement on the matter on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“This world is big, but we know what is happening in the U.S. is being felt far beyond their borders,” the statement said.

“We are always one incident, one moment of broken trust, one tragedy away from experiencing a shift in the foundation that we have built with those we serve.

“Every single interaction that an officer has with a citizen needs to be rooted in our values of respect, compassion, honesty, integrity, fairness, courage and accountability. Tweet This

“Should a moment arise where one person or one community feels they haven’t been treated as such, we must do all we can to learn and do better.”

2:18 George Floyd death: Black activist delivers powerful message to 16-year-old protester in viral video George Floyd death: Black activist delivers powerful message to 16-year-old protester in viral video

Monday’s protest in Calgary is just one of many organized throughout North America in response to Floyd’s death. In Alberta, several rallies have been organized, including another in Calgary on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Jason Kenney commented on the organized events, noting the need to keep protests peaceful, especially amid the pandemic.

“This particular case of police brutality was appalling and should be condemned by everyone,” Kenney said in an interview with 770 CHQR on Monday.

“At the same time, that should no way justify political violence.” Tweet This

He added that while it’s every Albertan’s right to attend a protest, he hopes residents will be careful to maintain social distancing as much as possible to limit the chance of a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus in the province.