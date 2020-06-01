Coronavirus: Families file class-action lawsuit against Altamont nursing home

Send this page to someone via email

Another Ontario nursing home has been hit with a class-action lawsuit alleging negligence over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged long-term care facilities.

The families of elderly residents who died after contacting COVID-19 at the Altamont Care Community filed a $20-million case against the facility on Monday.

The suit alleges the Scarborough, Ont., home failed to “implement a proper infection prevention and control program” in response to COVID-19 and did not train staff properly.

“They failed to hire sufficient or adequate staff to ensure the proper supervision of the residents of Altamont and to prevent and/or control situations of danger, including the outbreak of COVID-19,” it alleges.

Story continues below advertisement

The case was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on behalf of all residents of the Altamont home, which is owned by Sienna Senior Living Inc. Vigour LP is also named as a defendant.

Neither Sienna nor Vigour could be reached for comment.

Altamont was one of five Ontario care homes where Canadian Armed Forces medical staff were deployed in April to help control COVID-19 outbreaks. More than 50 have died at the facility.

A military report released last week said residents were not being properly fed and a “significant number” had pressure ulcers as a result of having been bedridden for a prolonged period.

1:15 Coronavirus outbreak: Singh says its ‘troubling’ Trudeau government met with for-profit long-term care homes Coronavirus outbreak: Singh says its ‘troubling’ Trudeau government met with for-profit long-term care homes

“At time of arrival many of the residents had been bed bound for several weeks; No evidence of residents being moved to wheelchairs for part of day, repositioned in bed or washed properly,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

One resident who was unable to speak wrote a “disturbing letter” alleging abuse and neglect by a support worker, and staff made degrading comments about residents, the military report alleged.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

After receiving the report from the federal government, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province would take over the Altamont home as well as four other long-term care facilities.

“What’s significant about Altamont is that they had been cited repeatedly over the years by the ministry with respect to deficiencies in their infection control protocols,” said Stephen Birman, one of the lawyers who filed the case.

“It is alleged they knew they had an issue in this area even before the pandemic struck.”

READ MORE: Military teams raise concerns about conditions at Ontario care homes

According to the lawsuit, the home had been found non-compliant by provincial inspectors since 2015. The areas of non-compliance included infection prevention and control, the suit alleges.

Vasuki Uttamalingan, one of the plaintiffs in the suit, is the daughter of a resident who contracted COVID-19 and died on April 21. Her mother also contracted COVID-19 but is now in recovery.

Another plaintiff, Pahirathan Pooranalingam, is the son of an Altamont resident who contracted COVID-19 and was transferred to hospital, where she died on April 25.

Story continues below advertisement

2:26 Premiers ask Trudeau for more money to solve long-term care crisis Premiers ask Trudeau for more money to solve long-term care crisis

“Vasuki and Pahirathan represent family members of the victims who have lost loved ones, without given the opportunity to say good-bye, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak at Altamont,” the Thomson Rogers law firm said in a statement.

The firm said that after Ontario declared a state of emergency on March 17, Altamont “failed to implement screening measures of its staff and basic social-distancing practices, including the separation of infected and non-infected residents.”

“It is alleged that during this period, there was severe understaffing at Altamont and a failure to provide basic personal protective equipment to Altamont’s staff,” the statement added.

Markham-based Sienna Senior Living also owns the Camilla Care Community in Mississauga, which was similarly taken over by the province last week following at least 50 COVID-19 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca