New case of novel coronavirus identified in Kingston region

There is once again one active case of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region.
According to provincial data, the virus was identified in a woman in her 50s.
The Kingston region now has a total of 63 cases, 62 of which are resolved.
It’s unclear how she caught COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health says they are still investigating the mode of transmission.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
According to the province, the woman began exhibiting symptoms of the disease on May 22. KFL&A Public Health says she was tested for the novel coronavirus between Friday and Saturday.View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments