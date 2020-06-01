Menu

Canada

New case of novel coronavirus identified in Kingston region

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 1:08 pm
Updated June 1, 2020 2:29 pm
A woman in her 50s was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Kingston region over the last week.
A woman in her 50s was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Kingston region over the last week. Kraig Krause / Global News

There is once again one active case of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region.

According to provincial data, the virus was identified in a woman in her 50s.

The Kingston region now has a total of 63 cases, 62 of which are resolved.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: City of Kingston ‘encouraged’ by Ontario’s regional approach to reopening

It’s unclear how she caught COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health says they are still investigating the mode of transmission.

According to the province, the woman began exhibiting symptoms of the disease on May 22. KFL&A Public Health says she was tested for the novel coronavirus between Friday and Saturday.

