Coronavirus: Guelph public school board announces virtual summer school

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph’s public school board says its summer school programs will be offered virtually through a distance learning model due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Upper Grand District School Board revealed a range of programs available to students during the summer.

Courses are being offered to students in Grades 6-8 and Grades 9-12.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

One program allows graduating Grade 8 students to earn a credit prior to entering high school in September. Students can choose between Learning Strategies, and Careers and Civics.

Secondary school students can also upgrade a credit in an effort to improve their final grade or recover their credit after receiving a failing grade.

Story continues below advertisement

Literacy and numeracy support programs are also being offered to students in Grades 6-8.

More information can be found on Upper Grand’s website.