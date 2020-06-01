Coronavirus: Guelph public school board announces virtual summer school

Guelph’s public school board says its summer school programs will be offered virtually through a distance learning model due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, the Upper Grand District School Board revealed a range of programs available to students during the summer.
Courses are being offered to students in Grades 6-8 and Grades 9-12.
One program allows graduating Grade 8 students to earn a credit prior to entering high school in September. Students can choose between Learning Strategies, and Careers and Civics.
Secondary school students can also upgrade a credit in an effort to improve their final grade or recover their credit after receiving a failing grade.
Literacy and numeracy support programs are also being offered to students in Grades 6-8.
More information can be found on Upper Grand’s website.
