Education

Coronavirus: Guelph public school board announces virtual summer school

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 12:26 pm
Will school closures impact my child’s development?
The closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic has led parents around the world to homeschool their children.

Guelph’s public school board says its summer school programs will be offered virtually through a distance learning model due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Upper Grand District School Board revealed a range of programs available to students during the summer.

Courses are being offered to students in Grades 6-8 and Grades 9-12.

One program allows graduating Grade 8 students to earn a credit prior to entering high school in September. Students can choose between Learning Strategies, and Careers and Civics.

READ MORE: Should kids lose summer to make up for lost school time? Experts weigh in

Secondary school students can also upgrade a credit in an effort to improve their final grade or recover their credit after receiving a failing grade.

Literacy and numeracy support programs are also being offered to students in Grades 6-8.

More information can be found on Upper Grand’s website.

