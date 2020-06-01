Menu

Sports

Jets sign Chisholm to three-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2020 11:43 am
Updated June 1, 2020 12:29 pm

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Declan Chisholm to a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of US$825,000.

Chisholm’s three-year deal will begin next season.

Chisholm, 20, was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round (150th overall) in the 2018 NHL draft and just completed his fourth season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Peterborough Petes.

The Bowmanville, Ont. native set career-highs and led Petes defencemen with 13 goals, 56 assists and 69 points last season.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
