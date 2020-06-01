Guelph man wearing housecoat allegedly flashed woman: police

Guelph police say a man has been charged after he allegedly flashed a woman on Saturday in the city’s Onward Willow neighbourhood.
The alleged incident happened in a green space at a residential complex near Willow Road and Bagot Street.
Police said a female resident was in the green space when someone she knew approached her and started talking to her.
“The male was wearing a housecoat that was initially closed at the front. After a few moments, the male reached inside his housecoat and exposed his erect penis to the victim multiple times,” police said in a news release.
A 59-year-old man has been charged with committing an indecent act.
He will appear in a Guelph court in September.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments