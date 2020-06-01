Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Brantford men facing charges in Hagersville stabbing

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 10:27 am

Three men from Brantford, Ont., have been charged in connection with a stabbing incident at a quarry in Hagersville on the weekend, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators say the incident was reported to police just after 9 p.m. on Saturday after a witness said a verbal argument escalated. According to police, the incident resulted in the victim being assaulted and suspects fleeing on foot from an address on Concession 12 Walpole.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating homicide on the Mountain

Paramedics reportedly transported the victim with serious injuries to hospital, while the suspects were arrested by police a short distance away.

Two 18-year-old men are facing assault charges while a 19-year-old man is facing four charges, including assault and aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceBrantfordHaldimand CountyHagersvilleCayugaconcession 12 walpoleHagersville crimeHagersville stabbingstabbing in hagersville
Flyers
More weekly flyers