Brantford men facing charges in Hagersville stabbing

Three men from Brantford, Ont., have been charged in connection with a stabbing incident at a quarry in Hagersville on the weekend, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators say the incident was reported to police just after 9 p.m. on Saturday after a witness said a verbal argument escalated. According to police, the incident resulted in the victim being assaulted and suspects fleeing on foot from an address on Concession 12 Walpole.

Paramedics reportedly transported the victim with serious injuries to hospital, while the suspects were arrested by police a short distance away.

Two 18-year-old men are facing assault charges while a 19-year-old man is facing four charges, including assault and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.