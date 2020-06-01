OPP search for missing teen on Lower Beverley Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a missing teen following an incident in Rideau Lakes Township on Sunday.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m., OPP from the Leeds County detachment say officers responded to a report of one person missing on Lower Beverley Lake.

According to police, an 18-year-old went overboard while out in a canoe with three other people.

Those who remained in the canoe were able to make it back to shore, said Const. Erin Cranton.

The Rideau Lakes Fire Department and OPP marine unit are assisting in the search for the missing teen.

The OPP underwater search and recovery unit was notified about the situation. The unit plans to continue in the ongoing search efforts.

More details to come.