Canada

Kingston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 6:33 pm
Kingston police are looking for 14-year-old Bailey Lombard who went missing on May 3.
Kingston police are looking for 14-year-old Bailey Lombard who went missing on May 3. Kingston police

Kingston police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Bailey Lombard was last seen on May 3, in the Centennial Drive and Princess Street area.

Police say she is known to frequent the downtown area of Kingston, Ont.

READ MORE: 2 missing teens found: Kingston police

She is described as a Caucasian, five-foot-one in height, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and dark brown hair.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Hanwell at 613-549-4660 ext. 6337 or via email at bhanwell@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general line at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

