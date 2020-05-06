Kingston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Bailey Lombard was last seen on May 3, in the Centennial Drive and Princess Street area.

Police say she is known to frequent the downtown area of Kingston, Ont.

She is described as a Caucasian, five-foot-one in height, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and dark brown hair.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Hanwell at 613-549-4660 ext. 6337 or via email at bhanwell@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general line at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

Story continues below advertisement