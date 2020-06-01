Family of Heather O’Brien, VON nurse killed in Nova Scotia shooting, calls for public inquiry

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a woman who died in the Nova Scotia shooting in April says they are unable to heal properly and are calling for a public inquiry to be held into the incident.

“The amount of information being kept from us is deplorable,” wrote Darcy Dobson, one of the six children of Andrew and Heather O’Brien, in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“The woman who was the centre of our world was taken from us in a manner that no one could ever even imagine.” Tweet This

Heather was a member of the Victorian Order of Nurses and was among the 22 people killed in April during one of Canada’s worst mass shootings.

Details on the rampage and testimony from those who knew the gunman were released last month in heavily redacted court documents submitted by the RCMP, and their investigation is ongoing.

Dobson said she was writing on behalf of her family and community.

“Heather O’Brien was a strong woman; she raised her children right! She taught us to be brave and to stand up for what we believe in,” wrote Dobson.

“This is why we are standing up. We are requesting you give us the information we all deserve.” Tweet This

Dobson says that her family understands there is an active investigation into the incident but stresses that the families of those who died should have a right to know what happened.

She says that transparency would allow the public to feel safe in their communities.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has resisted calls for a public inquiry, saying the province is waiting to see what federal authorities ultimately decide.

McNeil said provincial Attorney General Mark Furey is “working with his partners at the federal level.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not committed to the federal government holding a public inquiry.

There’s no indication of when a decision may be reached.

But Dobson and her family, who’ve now endured more than 40 days without their mother, want answers.

“Mistakes were made at the provincial and the federal level and we need answers, we need answers to heal, we need answers so we can find a way to live in this new normal that we’ve been forced into,” she wrote.

“Put yourselves in our shoes.” Tweet This