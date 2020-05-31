Local fly fishing shop gains new customers, reminds fishers of regulations and best practices

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is abundant with lakes, rivers, and ponds — providing many with the opportunity to get outdoors and take part in the sport of fishing.

Anyone who wishes to fish in the province must follow guidelines for the 2020 Alberta Guide for Sportfishing Regulations, which can be accessed through a physical copy or online. Currently, the guide’s regulations are effective until March 31, 2021.

According to the guide, over 264,000 Sportfishing licenses were sold in Alberta in 2019. For every $1 in revenue, $0.61 is distributed to the Alberta Conservation Association, with the rest going toward compensation for private license Issuers, providing funds for fish-monitoring programs, and Government of Alberta general revenue.

Anyone under 16 years of age is not required to purchase such license, with prices varying for older adults and non-residents.

Current Sportfishing license prices in Alberta.

Doug James was out fishing with his father, son, and grandson at Park Lake on Saturday, and has been fishing for over 40 years.

“This was the first time I’ve ever been checked here,” he said. “They check us whenever they need to.”

Along with having a valid license, owner of My Fly Guy Fly Shop Shane Olson says other regulations are just as important.

“As far as size catch-and-keep limits, you’re going to have to really check your regulations,” Olson said.

He says certain areas may not let you keep any fish whatsoever, and that it changes depending on the location.

“You will find that [limits] are based entirely on the water body,” Olson explained. “Some water bodies you can’t keep any fish; others, you’ll find limits and size limits inside of that.”

He says if a water body has a moratorium — meaning fishing is permitted, but cannot be kept — their stocks have likely collapsed. He says fly fishers such as himself normally never aim to keep the fish they catch.

“Fly anglers generally just like to angle,” he said. “It’s not about keeping fish… a big part of that is we almost entirely use barb-less hooks.”

In using the catch-and-release system, Olson says holding a fish out of water is very stressful on its system and there are ways to help its chances of survival.

“If I was to make you run a marathon in 30-degree heat, and then hold your head underwater for half a minute, how would you do?”

He suggests keeping the fish wet and, if possible, releasing it without even taking it out of the water.

“Nothing kills fish locally more than cameras,” he said. “Because guys and girls have to have their hero shots.”

Fishing is permitted within the city of Lethbridge, through areas such as Popson Park, Indian Battle Park, Nicholas Sheran Lake, and Henderson Lake.

Olson says pike, trout, and walleye are the most common fish in the area.

A full list of rules, regulations, locations and more is available online.