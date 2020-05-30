Man dead after allegedly stealing taxi from Tsawwassen ferry terminal, engaging with police

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been deployed to Tsawwassen where a man died following an interaction with police after allegedly stealing a taxi.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says Delta police were called around 11:30 after a man allegedly stole a cab from the ferry terminal.

Delta police say two people were in the process of being loading into the taxi at the time, but were not in the vehicle when the suspect drove away.

The IIO says the man fled down the Highway 17 causeway towards Tsawwassen, and that police caught up with him at the nearby beach.

Delta police say the driver got out of the vehicle and “engaged with police.”

“The man reportedly produced weapons and was taken into custody. During the course of his arrest, the man suffered serious injuries,” said the IIO in a media release.

“Emergency Health Services were called, and the man was transported to hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.”

Delta police say the IIO recovered weapons at the scene. None of the officers were injured.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

The IIO is asking that any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477.

Several unmarked police vehicles were also on scene, and police tape could be seen cordoning off a large green space with several billboards inside.

Global News has requested information from Delta Police about the nature of the incident.

The IIO is responsible for conducting investigations into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions or inaction of a police officer, whether on or off duty

More to come…

