Edmonton police condemn killing of George Floyd: ‘Unacceptable’

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police shared an online tribute to George Floyd on Friday, as violence continues to erupt in the U.S. following his death.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest, sparking demonstrations in many cities, many of which have turned violent.

The post was shared on the official Instagram page for the Edmonton Police and Community Engagement Program (PACE) on Friday.

“The police actions in Minneapolis USA that took the life of George Floyd are unacceptable,” the post said.

“Police brutality is not ‘part of the job.’ As law enforcement, we have to do better for all community members that we serve. Our condolences to the family of George Floyd and all members of the black community.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton’s PACE department consists of specially trained officers who attend local events as liaisons to foster relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on cellphone video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, is now in custody and has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The graphic footage, taken during the Monday evening arrest, shows Floyd, 46, gasping for air and pleading for help as he repeatedly groans, “Please, I can’t breathe,” while onlookers can be heard shouting at police to let him up.

The U.S. national guard has been called into Minneapolis and the surrounding area amid the ongoing protests.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Reuters and The Associated Press