Canada

Edmonton police condemn killing of George Floyd: ‘Unacceptable’

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 30, 2020 2:19 pm
George Floyd protests: Minneapolis in flames as riots rage overnight
WATCH (May 28, 2020): Minneapolis continues to burn on Friday morning as Thursday marked the third night of arson, looting and vandalism in the Minnesota city over the death of a Black man, George Floyd, seen on video gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

Edmonton police shared an online tribute to George Floyd on Friday, as violence continues to erupt in the U.S. following his death.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest, sparking demonstrations in many cities, many of which have turned violent.

READ MORE: George Floyd death: Protests erupt across U.S., some turn violent

The post was shared on the official Instagram page for the Edmonton Police and Community Engagement Program (PACE) on Friday.

“The police actions in Minneapolis USA that took the life of George Floyd are unacceptable,” the post said.

“Police brutality is not ‘part of the job.’ As law enforcement, we have to do better for all community members that we serve. Our condolences to the family of George Floyd and all members of the black community.”

Edmonton’s PACE department consists of specially trained officers who attend local events as liaisons to foster relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on cellphone video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, is now in custody and has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

READ MORE: Officer charged with murder in George Floyd’s death had knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes

The graphic footage, taken during the Monday evening arrest, shows Floyd, 46, gasping for air and pleading for help as he repeatedly groans, “Please, I can’t breathe,” while onlookers can be heard shouting at police to let him up.

The U.S. national guard has been called into Minneapolis and the surrounding area amid the ongoing protests.

–With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

