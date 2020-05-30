Menu

Canada

Ontario to start allowing backcountry camping as coronavirus restrictions ease

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2020 11:31 am
Updated May 30, 2020 11:34 am
TORONTO — Ontario will begin allowing campers to return to provincial parks on Monday.

The province says backcountry camping will resume under physical distancing measures that limit the number of people who gather.

No more than five people will be allowed to occupy the same campsite, unless they live in the same household.

The reopening measures include access to paddle and portage routes, as well as hiking trails.

READ MORE: Ontario says drive-in movie theatres are clear to reopen on Sunday

Ontario Parks will also expand permission for picnics and off-leash pet areas.

Overnight camping sites will remain closed, however, until at least June 14.

“We are all eager to get outside this time of year, and backcountry camping will give people a low-risk way to enjoy the benefits of being outdoors while following physical distancing rules,” Environment Minister Jeff Yurek said in a statement.

The expanded reopenings come as the province announces plans to allow drive-in movie theatres and batting cages to reopen on Sunday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
