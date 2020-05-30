OPP investigating deaths of two Thorndale Ont. men

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex OPP have identified the deceased involved in a sudden death investigation in Thorndale, Ont., and are investigating another death that’s believed to be connected.

Police say on Tuesday, May 26, members of the Middlesex County OPP, as well as the Middlesex OPP major crime unit, entered an investigation at a residence where one person was found dead inside the home on Leesboro Trail.

A post mortem examination confirmed the man died as a result of a homicide.

READ MORE: OPP investigation underway in Middlesex County after person found dead in home

The homicide victim has been identified as Sean Collins, 27, of Thorndale, Ont.

According to OPP, the body of another man connected to Collins was later discovered in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, May 28, members of the Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a report of a deceased man who was found in the North Saskatchewan River.

Police say the man, identified as Alexander Collins, 30, of Thorndale, Ont., died as a result of drowning.

According to OPP Const. Kevin Howe, the two men were in an “intimate relationship.”

Police said they do not believe there to be any risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).