OPP investigation underway in Middlesex County after person found dead in home

OPP are investigating a sudden death in Middlesex County.

On Tuesday, May 26, members of the Middlesex County OPP, as well as the Middlesex OPP major crime unit, entered a death investigation at a residence on Leesboro Trail in Thorndale, Ont., where one person was found dead inside the home.

The investigation is currently under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch and in partnership with Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

OPP say the public can expect an increased presence of OPP personnel and vehicles in the area while the investigation continues.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 .