Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

OPP investigation underway in Middlesex County after person found dead in home

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 7:55 am
A death investigation is underway by Middlesex OPP at a home Leesboro Trail in Thorndale, Ont.
A death investigation is underway by Middlesex OPP at a home Leesboro Trail in Thorndale, Ont. File photo

OPP are investigating a sudden death in Middlesex County.

On Tuesday, May 26, members of the Middlesex County OPP, as well as the Middlesex OPP major crime unit, entered a death investigation at a residence on Leesboro Trail in Thorndale, Ont., where one person was found dead inside the home.

READ MORE: Teen charged, suspect sought in high school break-and-enter — London police

The investigation is currently under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch and in partnership with Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

OPP say the public can expect an increased presence of OPP personnel and vehicles in the area while the investigation continues.

READ MORE: Woman charged with arson in suspicious March house fire in north London

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 .

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sudden DeathMiddlesex Countymiddlesex oppDeath InvestigationMajor Crime Unitmiddlesex county oppthorndaleLeesboro TrailThorndale death
Flyers
More weekly flyers