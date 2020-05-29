Family and friends gather to honour man fatally stabbed on Winnipeg bus

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack on a Winnipeg Transit bus last Sunday afternoon was remembered Friday night.

Family and friends of 57-year-old Raymond Wesley Hill were among those who gathered at the corner of Ellice Avenue and Colony Street, the site of the stabbing.

“My dad was a really amazing person, he used to help me and my kids whenever we needed help,” his daughter Creeanne Hill said.

“He was sweet, humble, loving and caring.”

Police say Hill, 57, and the suspect each got on the bus at the same stop a few minutes before the attack. They say the suspect started an unprovoked altercation with Hill before stabbing him.

Story continues below advertisement

Hill was able to flee the bus and flag down a passing police cruiser after the attack. Police say he collapsed soon after and officers gave him first aid until medical help arrived. He rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

“Knowing how he passed away, he never knew it was coming,” his daughter said. “He never deserved this; it breaks my heart.”

Hill, originally from Churchill, was homeless according to his daughter and would stay at Siloam Mission.

She says it was rare for him to take the bus and he usually walked wherever he needed to go.

Justin Gabriel James, 46, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Hill’s killing. It was Winnipeg’s 17th homicide of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

1:14 Winnipeg’s 17th homicide victim killed in unprovoked stabbing: police Winnipeg’s 17th homicide victim killed in unprovoked stabbing: police