Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Crude oil prices see their best month on record, surging 88%

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2020 6:08 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Newfoundland pleads to Ottawa for support of oil and gas industry
WATCH: (From May 26, 2020) Newfoundland pleads to Ottawa for support of oil and gas industry

Canada’s main stock index ended a strong May a little weaker while crude oil prices enjoyed their best ever month, surging 88 per cent.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 69.90 points at 15,192.83.

READ MORE: Canadian GDP dropped 8% in the first quarter, StatCan says

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.53 points at 25,383.11. The S&P 500 index was up 14.58 points at 3,044.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 120.88 points at 9,489.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.53 cents US compared with 72.65 cents US on Thursday.

Alberta Energy Regulator suspends monitoring requirements across oil and gas industry
Alberta Energy Regulator suspends monitoring requirements across oil and gas industry

The July crude contract was up US$1.78 at US$35.49 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 2.2 cents at nearly US$1.85 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Could COVID-19 hold a silver lining for renters?

The August gold contract was up US$23.40 at US$1,751.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 1.2 cents at nearly US$2.43 a pound.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Oil PricesstocksmarketsTSXCanadian DollarCrude OilDow JonesToronto Stock Exchangecurrencyfinancial marketsDown JonesS&P TSX
Flyers
More weekly flyers