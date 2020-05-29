Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

‘Masked Makers’ receive sewing machines to continue helping northern Saskatchewan communities

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 6:51 pm
Updated May 29, 2020 7:02 pm
Angela Bishop started the Masked Makers in the earlier stages of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Angela Bishop started the Masked Makers in the earlier stages of the COVID-19 outbreak. Mandy Vocke / Global News

Many of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 outbreaks have been in northern communities.

PPE: You might be doing it wrong. Here are some tips.
PPE: You might be doing it wrong. Here are some tips.

A group of 15 sewers called the Masked Makers have been making masks to protect northern residents and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. They were provided with new sewing machines and equipment to continue their services.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Indigenous health authorities tell HoC committee more PPE needed

Métis lawyer Angela Bishop is from the Green Lake community. Despite not being the most experienced seamstress, Bishop began making masks in preparation of COVID-19 spreading across vulnerable Indigenous communities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Bishop then formed Masked Makers to meet the needs of PPE across Saskatchewan as the virus began spreading.

The group has distributed nearly 5,000 masks for free across the province, but it wasn’t an easy feat.

Many of the Masked Makers didn’t have adequate equipment, but were trying their best to make what they have work.

READ MORE: New principles guarantee Saskatchewan health-care workers access to appropriate PPE

“[They were] withstanding all of these challenges that they were facing,” Bishop said.
Story continues below advertisement

“They were there for our communities because an individual at risk is a family at risk, is a community at risk, is our nations at risk.”

Métis Nation Saskatchewan said the new equipment could help make over $30,000 worth of masks.

 

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsSaskatchewan CoronavirusPPECOVID-19 saskatchewanFace MasksMetis Nation Saskatchewancoronavirus indigenous communitiescoronavirus northern saskatchewanMasked Makers
Flyers
More weekly flyers