‘Masked Makers’ receive sewing machines to continue helping northern Saskatchewan communities

Send this page to someone via email

Many of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 outbreaks have been in northern communities.

1:37 PPE: You might be doing it wrong. Here are some tips. PPE: You might be doing it wrong. Here are some tips.

A group of 15 sewers called the Masked Makers have been making masks to protect northern residents and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. They were provided with new sewing machines and equipment to continue their services.

Story continues below advertisement

Métis lawyer Angela Bishop is from the Green Lake community. Despite not being the most experienced seamstress, Bishop began making masks in preparation of COVID-19 spreading across vulnerable Indigenous communities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Bishop then formed Masked Makers to meet the needs of PPE across Saskatchewan as the virus began spreading.

The group has distributed nearly 5,000 masks for free across the province, but it wasn’t an easy feat.

Many of the Masked Makers didn’t have adequate equipment, but were trying their best to make what they have work.

“[They were] withstanding all of these challenges that they were facing,” Bishop said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were there for our communities because an individual at risk is a family at risk, is a community at risk, is our nations at risk.”

Métis Nation Saskatchewan said the new equipment could help make over $30,000 worth of masks.