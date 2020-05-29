Discovery of body in Guelph not considered suspicious: police

Guelph police say the discovery of a man’s body in the city’s Two Rivers neighbourhood on Wednesday night is not considered suspicious.
Officers made the discovery at around 11:20 p.m. in a house on Hayes Avenue after a neighbour called police concerned about the residents’ well-being.
Const. Kyle Grant couldn’t elaborate on why the neighbour called the police but said “check well-being” calls are quite common.
Police and firefighters spent the day on Thursday at the house to process the scene.
“Whenever someone is located deceased, there is always going to be a police investigation in order to figure out what happened and to bring the case to a resolution,” he said.
Police said there was never a concern from public safety during the investigation.
Comments