Canada

Discovery of body in Guelph not considered suspicious: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 4:24 pm
Guelph Police were sent to a home on Hayes Avenue, which is near Stevenson Street and York Road, for a "check wellbeing" call just before midnight on Wednesday.
Guelph Police were sent to a home on Hayes Avenue, which is near Stevenson Street and York Road, for a "check wellbeing" call just before midnight on Wednesday. Matt Carty / Global News

Guelph police say the discovery of a man’s body in the city’s Two Rivers neighbourhood on Wednesday night is not considered suspicious.

Officers made the discovery at around 11:20 p.m. in a house on Hayes Avenue after a neighbour called police concerned about the residents’ well-being.

Const. Kyle Grant couldn’t elaborate on why the neighbour called the police but said “check well-being” calls are quite common.

“[They] can range from a dropped 911 call to someone asking police to check on a friend or a relative they haven’t heard from in quite some,” he said. “There’s a whole wide variety of scenarios where police are sent to check to see if someone is OK.”
Police and firefighters spent the day on Thursday at the house to process the scene.

“Whenever someone is located deceased, there is always going to be a police investigation in order to figure out what happened and to bring the case to a resolution,” he said.

Police said there was never a concern from public safety during the investigation.

