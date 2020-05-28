No public safety concerns amid investigation on Hayes Avenue: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say there is no concern for public safety as officers conduct an investigation at a house in the city’s Two Rivers neighbourhood.

Police were sent to a home on Hayes Avenue, which is near Stevenson Street and York Road, for a “check wellbeing” call just before midnight on Wednesday.

Const. Kyle Grant said residents can expect officers to be at the house for much of the day on Thursday.

“I can tell you it’s a police investigation and there is no cause for concern when it comes to public safety,” Grant said. “No arrests have been made and no charges have been laid.”

The Guelph Fire Department and Guelph paramedics were also on scene.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement