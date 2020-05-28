Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

No public safety concerns amid investigation on Hayes Avenue: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 10:59 am
Guelph police were on scene at a house on Hayes Avenue for an investigation. .
Guelph police were on scene at a house on Hayes Avenue for an investigation. . Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

Guelph police say there is no concern for public safety as officers conduct an investigation at a house in the city’s Two Rivers neighbourhood.

Police were sent to a home on Hayes Avenue, which is near Stevenson Street and York Road, for a “check wellbeing” call just before midnight on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Guelph man allegedly tried to run neighbour over with a lawnmower, police say

Const. Kyle Grant said residents can expect officers to be at the house for much of the day on Thursday.

“I can tell you it’s a police investigation and there is no cause for concern when it comes to public safety,” Grant said. “No arrests have been made and no charges have been laid.”

The Guelph Fire Department and Guelph paramedics were also on scene.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph police investigation Hayes AvenueHayes AvenueHayes Avenue GuelphHayes Avenue Guelph investigationHayes Avenue Guelph police
Flyers
More weekly flyers