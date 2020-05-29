Traffic restrictions on Saskatoon’s 8th Street to take three months

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon is replacing more than 700 metres of water mains under the eastbound lanes of 8th Street East this summer.

The project between Arlington and Sommerfeld avenues is expected to start at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 1.

Drivers can expect the work to take roughly three months, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances, according to a news release.

To reduce impacts to residents and businesses, the city said construction will happen in three phases:

From Campbell Avenue to Arlington Avenue – around five weeks; From Sommerfeld Avenue to Preston Avenue – around four weeks; and From Preston Avenue to Campbell Avenue – around three weeks.

Within each work zone, the eastbound lanes of 8th Street will be closed and the westbound lanes will be converted into two-way traffic. Left-turn restrictions will also be in place.

The public will still be able to visit businesses in the work zones on the south side of 8th Street by using 7th Street East. Detours will be in place to guide drivers and pedestrians.

Saskatoon Transit’s schedule will be reduced and could be affected by this detour, according to the press release.

The city said water main installation and replacement projects are moving ahead as planned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

