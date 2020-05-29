Canucks parting ways with scouting director

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks and amateur scouting director Judd Brackett are parting ways.

The Canucks announced in a release Friday that they have not reached a new agreement with Brackett, who will leave the team at the end of his current contract on June 30.

Brackett has worked with the Canucks’ amateur scouting staff for 12 years. He was named to his current position in 2015.

Under Brackett, the Canucks’ amateur scouting staff has been instrumental in helping stock the club with impact young players and promising prospects, including forward Elias Pettersson, defenceman Quinn Hughes and goaltender Michael DiPietro.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2020.

