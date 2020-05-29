Menu

Crime

Kingston police search for man who outran officers Thursday night

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 3:06 pm
Kingston Police are looking for 27 year-old Timothy Donovan following a foot chase in mid-town Kingston Thursday night.
Kingston Police are looking for 27 year-old Timothy Donovan following a foot chase in mid-town Kingston Thursday night. Kingston Police handout

Police in Kingston, Ont., are looking for a man who fled police on foot during a traffic stop Thursday evening.

According to police, Timothy Donovan was spotted not wearing a seat belt while driving along Concession Street near Leroy Grant Drive at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Police followed the vehicle to a parking lot on Westdale Avenue, near Bath Road, and conducted a traffic stop. Police approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who identified himself and told them he was wanted on outstanding charges.

Officers say that when Donovan opened the driver’s side door to get his ownership and insurance,  they saw a canister of what appeared to be pepper spray as well as a large quantity of Canadian currency in the door storage compartment.

Police say Donovan was asked to exit the vehicle to be placed under arrest, and that’s when he fled on foot, heading northbound on Westdale Avenue towards Bath Road. The 27-year-old managed to outrun police and escape.

An extensive search of an area in mid-town Kingston, by officers and K9 police dog Zeus, turned up nothing.

One of the firearms police say was seized from a vehicle after a man fled police during a traffic stop in mid-town Thursday night.
One of the firearms police say was seized from a vehicle after a man fled police during a traffic stop in mid-town Thursday night. Kingston Police

Investigators say a search of the vehicle turned up not only the pepper spray and cash, but a quantity of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl. Police also found two handguns with various ammunition, a replica handgun, and 12 “flick” style knives.

Police say that Donovan was already wanted by police after failing to comply with court-approved conditions stemming from a previous arrest for drug trafficking and weapon offences in March.

Kingston Police say they seized a number of firearms along with drugs and cash.
Kingston Police say they seized a number of firearms along with drugs and cash. Kingston Police

He is described as a Caucasian male, 5’7”, 150 lbs, with a fair complexion and slim build. He has dark brown short hair and hazel coloured eyes.

Donovan is now wanted by Kingston police on a long list of drugs and weapons charges along with failing to comply with his release order.

