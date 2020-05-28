Burnaby RCMP search for suspect accused of tripping 84-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP is searching for a suspect accused of tripping an 84-year-old woman last month.

It happened on April 3, on Central Boulevard near Metrotown Skytrain Station in Burnaby.

Police say the female suspect approached the senior and tripped her, knocking her to the ground.

Mounties have released a video which shows a woman approaching a senior, who is using a walker, from behind. The woman appears to then kick the senior’s legs out from under her, and then walk away.

The victim was shaken, but not seriously hurt, according to RCMP.

The suspect is described as possibly Asian, with dark brown hair. She was wearing a face mask at the time, black tights, a long puffy jacket and light-coloured shoes.

She was also carrying a beige purse.

The victim in the case is also Asian, but police say they do not have any evidence to suspect her race was a factor in the incident, but that they are looking at all possible motives.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or witnessed the incident is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.