Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Burnaby RCMP search for suspect accused of tripping 84-year-old woman

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 6:09 pm
Updated May 28, 2020 6:26 pm
Burnaby RCMP looking for suspect in bizarre kicking incident near Metro Town
Burnaby RCMP have released surveillance footage capturing a female suspect approaching and tripping a senior.

Burnaby RCMP is searching for a suspect accused of tripping an 84-year-old woman last month.

It happened on April 3, on Central Boulevard near Metrotown Skytrain Station in Burnaby.

Police say the female suspect approached the senior and tripped her, knocking her to the ground.

READ MORE: Elderly woman, man sent to hospital after getting struck by van in downtown Vancouver

Mounties have released a video which shows a woman approaching a senior, who is using a walker, from behind. The woman appears to then kick the senior’s legs out from under her, and then walk away.

The victim was shaken, but not seriously hurt, according to RCMP.

The suspect is described as possibly Asian, with dark brown hair. She was wearing a face mask at the time, black tights, a long puffy jacket and light-coloured shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Woman injured after being knocked down by unleashed dog in Jackson Park

She was also carrying a beige purse.

The victim in the case is also Asian, but police say they do not have any evidence to suspect her race was a factor in the incident, but that they are looking at all possible motives.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or witnessed the incident is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

READ MORE: Bizarre incident caught on video after stranger allegedly kicks Burnaby man’s dog

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAssaultburnaby rcmpSenior assaultBurnaby assault84-year-old woman trippedsenior trippedwoman tripped
Flyers
More weekly flyers