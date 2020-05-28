Kelowna fish and turtle ponds being refilled following neighbourhood concern

Send this page to someone via email

A two-pronged approach is being used to rescue trout and turtles at two connected ponds that have been slowly drying up.

Earlier this week, residents near Hall Road in Kelowna, B.C., contacted Global News about the popular ponds, and how they’ve been rapidly drying up this year.

Residents were concerned about the drop in water levels, and, if left unchecked, how that would put the local fish and turtles in dire conditions.

On Thursday, though, Global News learned that the City of Kelowna and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan have teamed up to pump water back into the ponds.

The trout pond, which slowly feeds into the turtle pond, used to be supplied with excess water from the South East Kelowna Irrigation District via a fountain at one end of the pond.

However, the Hall Road area now receives its water supply from the City of Kelowna, which chlorinates its water. Chlorinated water isn’t good for flora and fauna.

City staff will now be adding dechlorinated water to the trout pond.

Meanwhile, the regional district is pumping in water from Mission Creek to the turtle pond after obtaining a licence to do so.

The regional district says this an interim measure until it is able to drill a permanent well that will feed pure ground water into the trout pond. It’s hoped the well will be completed by the end of June.

Notably, the pumps will have to be removed daily.

Regarding the turtles, they are described as being Western painted turtles, an at-risk species in B.C.

