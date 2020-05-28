Menu

Health

British Columbia health officials to provide Thursday coronavirus update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 3:13 pm
Updated May 28, 2020 5:53 pm
WATCH: B.C. health officials provide May 28 update on COVID-19 response in the province at 3 p.m. PT.

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

READ MORE: ICBC knowledge tests are returning but no road tests yet

Earlier Thursday, ICBC announced it was resuming knowledge tests, while numerous municipalities around the Lower Mainland said they were reopening playgrounds.

B.C. reported just nine new cases of the virus on Wednesday, for a total of 2,550 — about 84 per cent of whom have recovered.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 162.

