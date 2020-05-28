ICBC knowledge tests are returning but no road tests yet

Send this page to someone via email

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) will now be expanding appointments to include all knowledge tests but there is no date yet on when road tests will resume.

Customers can start booking knowledge tests on Thursday and the tests will resume on June 1.

The locations offering testing will be confirmed when booking an appointment.

“Due to anticipated demand, ICBC is encouraging customers to come prepared by studying the learning guides and taking the practice knowledge test several times to give them a greater chance of qualifying on the first attempt,” reads a statement from ICBC.

The public insurer says it is putting in “extensive effort” into a plan to safely resume road testing. ICBC is working with WorksafeBC on the use of appropriate personal protective equipment.

“There is no timeline yet for resumption but progress is being made and ICBC will keep customers informed,” the release reads.