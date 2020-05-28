P.E.I. extends state of emergency, sets rules for off-Island cottagers

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island has extended its state of emergency, while announcing new rules to allow people with seasonal cottages to head to the Island.

Premier Dennis King says the public health emergency has been extended until June 14 on the advice of the chief public health office.

King also announced that people wanting to travel to seasonal residences will have to submit an application beginning June 1, and those will be put through a risk assessment before approval.

He says the assessment will consider the location applicants are travelling from and the state of COVID-19 infection in that area.

Other factors – including how people are travelling to the Island, their plan for a two-week self-isolation once they arrive, and their plan to be supported while in self-isolation – will also be looked at.

King says as an added layer of safety, seasonal residents will be tested for COVID-19 before the completion of their self-isolation.