Canada

Weekly garbage bag limit to return June 15, City of Kingston says

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 2:10 pm
The City of Kingston is returning its original garbage bag limit amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Global Kingston

The City of Kingston has announced that effective June 15, it will reinstate the one untagged bag limit for weekly garbage pickup.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city increased the number of garbage bags allowed per household from one to four per week without requiring bag tags.

The measure was intended to help individuals and families dispose of their garbage safely while self-isolating and reduce face-to-face interactions that would normally occur in obtaining extra bag tags. The city says obtaining tags was also more difficult with many businesses closing or reducing hours of operation.

“The four-bag limit was a temporary measure to help individuals and families that were self-isolating, and to provide relief to sick or symptomatic residents who were encouraged to throw any items in contact with their face into the garbage. This continues to be an effort under the ‘Protect Your Collector’ guidelines to safeguard waste collectors during the pandemic,” said Heather Roberts, director of Kingston’s solid waste services.

Roberts says the decision was made to revert back to the normal limit.

KFL&A Public Health reports that residents are doing well, cases are low and many retailers are resuming regular hours, so it’s time to bring back the one-bag limit,” she said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kingstoncity of kingstonKFLA Public HealthGarbage Collectionbagsolid wasteBag TagKingston garbage collection
