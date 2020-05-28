Quebec English School Boards Association files legal action against Bill 40, province’s education reform

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) has filed legal action against the province’s Bill 40, which abolishes boards across the province and replaces them with service centres.

“We recognize that the filing of this legal action is not ideal under the current circumstances,” president Dan Lamoureux said in a statement.

“This should not come as a surprise as we publicly announced our intention to file this action accompanied by all of our education and community partners last February.”

READ MORE: English community groups in Quebec to challenge Bill 40 in court

The legal challenge has become a “pressing matter” because elections for English school boards are expected to be held in November and due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Lamoureux.

The education reform known as Bill 40 was adopted in February after the Quebec government invoked closure.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the law, general elections were eliminated for schools within the French-language system. However, English-language service centres still retain the right to hold democratic elections.

Amid the health crisis, QESBA said it asked to push back the elections scheduled for November, but claims the request was refused.

The association said in a statement it filed for an interlocutory injunction and judicial review in Quebec Superior Court on May 15. Its co-applicants are the Lester B. Pearson School Board and Adam Gordon, the chairman of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board’s parent committee.