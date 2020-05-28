Menu

Canada

‘Mining incident’ at Impala Mine in northern Ontario leaves New Brunswick man dead: OPP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 11:03 am
OPP squad car. .
OPP squad car. . Don Mitchell / Global News

One man is dead after an incident at a mine in northern Ontario on Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say that at 3:08 p.m., an officer with their Thunder Bay detachment responded to reports of a “mining incident” at the Impala Canada mine located on Highway 527, just north of Thunder Bay.

One man has died as a result of injuries he sustained underground.

That man has since been identified as Edward Gallant, 64, of Dunlop, N.B.

The Ontario Provincial Police, Ministry of Labour and the regional coroner’s office are conducting a joint investigation of the incident.


