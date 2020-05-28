Council denies funding for Hamilton’s SoBi program, bikes to go into storage

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton city council has denied a lifeline to the city’s bike share program as the current operator walks away from its contract this coming weekend.

In an 8-8 vote early Thursday morning, council rejected Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann’s motion to spend $400,000 in area-rating funds from three wards to maintain the system for the rest of this year.

Instead, 900 city-owned SoBi bikes will go into storage while staff launches a search for a new private operator, a process that’s expected to take six months.

Nann notes that Hamilton’s bike share has 26,000 subscribers and says colleagues have “just taken away their safe mobility option during a pandemic.”

I am so embarrassed to be a member of #HamOnt City Council right now. Make no mistake – the majority of Council killed @SoBiHamilton out of pure spite. They voted it down because it is important to the wrong people – they know you care about it & know it would hurt. Shameful. — John-Paul Danko (@JohnPaulDanko) May 28, 2020

She calls it “a sad moment for our council.”

Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins countered that spending taxpayer money on SoBi at this point in time would be “completely oblivious” to the city’s current financial situation.

Uber informed Hamilton last week that it would be abandoning its contract to operate the city’s bike share program on June 1, even though the contract doesn’t expire until February 2021.

More than 7,000 people then signed a petition asking city council to step in and ensure the continuation of the system.

Three lower-city councillors — Ward 1’s Maureen Wilson, Ward 2’s Jason Farr and Ward 3’s Nann — offered up the combined temporary funding where the bulk of the bike share network is currently located.

While the city isn’t the operator of the bike share program, it owns the bicycles and related infrastructure.