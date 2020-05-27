Rising lake water threatens properties in Alberta Beach area: officials

Send this page to someone via email

A sandbagging effort was underway in the Alberta Beach area west of Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon as officials warned that “rising lake water is threatening areas” in the region, particularly along the shoreline of Lac Ste. Anne.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Alberta Emergency Management Agency issued an information alert on behalf of the Village of Alberta Beach about the situation.

READ MORE: High water levels cause overland flooding, road closures in County of Barrhead

It said the water was posing a threat to properties along the shoreline in Alberta Beach, Val Quentin and Sunset Point.

The AEMA said sandbags have been ordered and will be made available by 6 p.m. at the Alberta Beach Public Works Building, located at 4000 Museum Rd. People who need help should also go to that location, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Volunteers are available to assist with some of the sandbagging activities,” the AEMA said. “People should inspect their property for damage and be prepared to assist with sandbagging.”

READ MORE: Lakefront community west of Edmonton fights off flooding

For the latest information, area residents can find updates on the Alberta Beach Facebook page or on the village’s website.

Watch below: (From May 22, 2020) The recent rain in central Alberta coupled with strong winds have devastated a lakefront community west of Edmonton. Big waves at Alberta Beach have some properties nearly underwater. Chris Chacon reports.

1:45 Lakefront community west of Edmonton fights off flooding Lakefront community west of Edmonton fights off flooding