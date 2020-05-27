Menu

High water levels cause overland flooding, road closures in County of Barrhead

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 12:53 am
Updated May 27, 2020 12:54 am
A file photo of the logo for the County of Barrhead in Alberta.
A file photo of the logo for the County of Barrhead in Alberta. CREDIT: https://www.countybarrhead.ab.ca/

A number of roads have been closed and overland flooding was reported in the County of Barrhead as two rivers experience high water levels, officials said Tuesday.

“The Pembina and Paddle rivers are experiencing high water levels due to spring melt and significant precipitation,” county officials said in an information alert. “With the forecasted precipitation, rivers are expected to continue to rise.

“Residents are asked to exercise extreme caution around any water body.”

READ MORE: Edmonton officials warn North Saskatchewan River is ‘unsafe’ after Sunday morning dog rescue 

Officials advised county residents to avoid rivers, valleys and any low-lying area, and to be cautious around streams or drainage channels.

For more information, click here.

