Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they are currently on scene at a “dynamic situation” in the city’s Exchange District as part of an ongoing investigation.

In a tweet sent around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday police asked the public to stay away from the area of King Street and McDermot Avenue. No injuries have been reported.

Several roads in the area are closed.

the Winnipeg police are currently involved in a dynamic situation in the area of King St and McDermot Ave. Police are requesting that the public stay away from this area. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.