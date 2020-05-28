Westport boy aims to raise $3,000 to support building wells in developing countries

Send this page to someone via email

You could say 10-year-old Finley Johnston is filling some big shoes.

For the last two months he’s been walking several kilometres almost every day to raise money for the Ryan’s Well Foundation.

The Canadian charity is focused on delivering clean water and sanitation in developing countries.

Johnston says he became interested in helping after reading the book A Long Walk to Water by Linda Sue Park.

“After I read it I wanted to take action,” Johnston said.

The foundation became a natural link for Johnston after meeting Ryan Hreljac, Ryan’s Well Foundation’s founder.

“He told me when he was only in first grade he started raising money to build a well,” he said.

Johnston set a goal of walking 350 km and raising $3,000 to contribute to building a well.

“So far I’m over $2,000 and I’m hoping I can raise $3,000 soon.”

A well costs about $12,000 to dig, says Johnston, but clean water can save lives and open up education opportunities for girls.

“Girls might be able to go to school because some girls, they have to walk all day and they can’t go to school because they’re busy getting water for their families,” Johnston said.

Finley Johnston’s trek ends this Saturday.

He will walk the last 19 km’s from his home into Westport starting at 9 a.m.

His journey will take him along along Greenbay, McNeil, Lee, and Westport roads finishing at the Westport Brewing Company by 1 p.m.

Johnston says he’ll be easy to spot because he will be dressed all in blue and carrying a Walk for Water flag.

“I will have a long stick with a net at the end so that you can be a safe distance away for donating.”

Johnston hopes his symbolic walk and the donations he collects will mean that many other children won’t face hours of walking for water to survive.

