Latest cyber scam targets those using Zoom video conferencing: Kingston police

Kingston police are out with a warning to those working from home or trying to stay in touch with loved ones using the video conferencing tool, Zoom.

Investigations say that while cyber-criminals have exploited this type of application before, their latest scam may be the trickiest yet.

Police say scammers are sending out phishing emails with links to download the latest version of Zoom.

When clicked, the link takes you to a third-party website, not the official Zoom site, to download an installer.

According to police, if you download and run the file, the program does install Zoom, but it also places a remote-access Trojan malware program on to your computer.

The malware program gives cyber-criminals the ability to observe everything you do on your computer. This includes key-logging, saving what you type along with recording video calls, and taking screenshots.

Police say all of this information can be used to steal your sensitive information.

Police are out with these tips to avoid falling victim to this scam:

If an email directs you to install or update an application, do not click on the link in the email. Instead, go directly to the official website through your browser. This ensures you are accessing the real page and keeping your credentials safe.

When using a work device, reach out to your IT department before installing any software. They can check that the application is legitimate and safe.

