Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

After Meng Wanzhou case ruling, Michael Kovrig’s boss urges China not to harm detainees

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2020 4:47 pm
Updated May 27, 2020 5:03 pm
B.C. judge rules against Meng Wanzhou in extradition hearing
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has lost the latest challenge to her extradition order to the U.S. A B.C. Supreme court judge ruled Wednesday the CFO's alleged actions would be considered a crime in Canada and proceedings against her will continue. Nadia Stewart has the latest.

The boss of one of the two Canadians imprisoned in China says he doesn’t want the People’s Republic to subject them to repercussions because today’s court ruling went against its wishes.

Robert Malley, the head of the Washington-based International Crisis Group, tells The Canadian Press that China should still release the two men, after a British Columbia judge ruled against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

READ MORE: Meng Wanzhou loses key court fight, must stay in B.C. to fight extradition

Justice Heather Holmes ruled that the allegations against Meng, who is wanted on fraud charges in the United States, could constitute a crime in Canada so her extradition case continues, and she will remain in custody — on bail in a luxury Vancouver home.

Michael Kovrig, an ex-diplomat working for the Crisis Group, and Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur, have been in Chinese prisons with no access to lawyers or their families since they were arrested nine days after Meng’s arrest by the RCMP in December 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Here are the key events in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case

Malley says he has no comment on the Wednesday ruling, but says that Kovrig, and by extension Spavor, must not suffer any negative repercussions of the ruling in the Meng case.

Malley was speaking one day after the spokesman for China’s foreign ministry warned of consequences if Wednesday’s ruling didn’t result in Meng’s release.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ChinaMeng WanzhouMichael KovrigMichael Spavorhuawei meng wanzhouMeng Wanzhou CanadaMeng Wanzhou Hearingmeng wanzhou extradition hearingTwo Canadians Detained In Chinameng wanzhou decisionPeople's RepublicRobert Malley
Flyers
More weekly flyers