‘Excessive speeders and obnoxious noise’: Edmonton police crack down on roadways

Edmonton police, along with peace officers and the City of Edmonton’s traffic safety section, are zoning in on a number of roadways — more specifically the drivers speeding and revving their engines.
Project TENSOR will focus on a number of “hot spots” allowing officers a coordinated effort in high-complaint areas of the river valley and downtown.
The crackdown started last weekend and will run for the rest of the summer.
Sgt. Kerry Bates, with the EPS traffic section said there has been a spike in the number of complaints of “excessive speeders and obnoxious noise.”
“We want citizens to know that we hear you,” Bates said. “We’re going to vigorously enforces these laws over the summer with the goal of ridding our streets of this emergent problem.”
Bates said if police can hear a vehicle blocks away, it’s an indication the noise level is unacceptable and evidence enough to write a ticket.
Traffic noise during the warmer months is nothing new, but Bates said even though traffic is lighter during the COVID-19 pandemic, some drivers continue to use roadways as speedways.
Some of the areas where Project TENSOR will focus its resources include:
- 97 Avenue from James McDonald Bridge to 109 Street (Legislature Tunnel)
- 109 Street from 97 Avenue north to Jasper Avenue
- Jasper Avenue from 95 Street up to 116 Street
- Whyte Avenue, from 99 Street to 109 Street
- Groat Road
- River Valley Road from Groat Road to 105 Street
- 105 Street from River Valley Road to 100 Avenue
- The High Level Bridge
On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Edmonton police will be hosting the first of several amnesty testing events, to allow motorcycle riders to test the noise levels on their bikes. The event, at the NAIT South Campus Parking lot at 7110 Gateway Boulevard, will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. "People that have vehicles that do create unacceptable or obnoxious level of noise are fairly well aware that they have those vehicles," said Bates.
