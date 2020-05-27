‘Excessive speeders and obnoxious noise’: Edmonton police crack down on roadways

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police, along with peace officers and the City of Edmonton’s traffic safety section, are zoning in on a number of roadways — more specifically the drivers speeding and revving their engines.

Project TENSOR will focus on a number of “hot spots” allowing officers a coordinated effort in high-complaint areas of the river valley and downtown.

The crackdown started last weekend and will run for the rest of the summer.

Sgt. Kerry Bates, with the EPS traffic section said there has been a spike in the number of complaints of “excessive speeders and obnoxious noise.”

“We want citizens to know that we hear you,” Bates said. “We’re going to vigorously enforces these laws over the summer with the goal of ridding our streets of this emergent problem.”

Bates said if police can hear a vehicle blocks away, it’s an indication the noise level is unacceptable and evidence enough to write a ticket.

Traffic noise during the warmer months is nothing new, but Bates said even though traffic is lighter during the COVID-19 pandemic, some drivers continue to use roadways as speedways.

Some of the areas where Project TENSOR will focus its resources include: