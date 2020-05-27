Palace breaks silence on claim Kate Middleton is ‘furious’ over workload

Send this page to someone via email

Kensington Palace has broken its silence on a claim that “Megxit” put a strain on Kate Middleton‘s workload.

According to a cover story by U.K. magazine Tatler, Middleton is said to be “furious” over her increased workload, thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal exit.

The cover features a photo of Middleton with the words “Catherine the Great,” a nod to the powerful empress of Russia, who became the country’s longest-standing ruler after she overthrew her own husband, Peter III, in an epic coup d’état.

In a rare statement shared by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and ITV‘s Chris Ship, the palace says: “This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two very different statements over Tatler magazine’s cover story on the Duchess of Cambridge: pic.twitter.com/ugO7j5Hry9 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 27, 2020

The magazine’s editor-in-chief, Richard Dennen, responded to the accusation, saying: “Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.”

The article makes claims that Middleton, 38, was “furious” over her increased workload.

“Kate is furious about the larger workload,” a source reportedly told Tatler. “Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped.”

The Tatler article makes claims about Kate, her workload since Harry & Meghan left. a friend is reported as saying she is working as hard as a top CEO, another source is quoting saying Kate has a ‘ruthless survival streak’.

Kensignton Palace clearly very unhappy… pic.twitter.com/nBEy8KZHjb — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays,” according to the source.

“Kate understands that the only credo of the Royal Family is duty, duty, duty,” an additional insider reportedly told the magazine. “Whereas with the Sussexes it is constant uncertainty, (the Cambridges) represent stability and continuity.”

Tatler goes on to allege that given the “Megxit” scandal and others marring the Royal Family’s image at the time, Middleton took on additional public duties to help save face.

Beyond her reportedly heavier workload, the story also delves into the past, bringing up Markle and Middleton’s allegedly fraught relationship.

“I don’t think that she ever pulled Meghan under her wing and said, ‘I’ll show you the ropes,’” a source reportedly told Tatler. “Catherine and William were very circumspect from the beginning about Meghan, which hurt and incensed Harry.

“William rightly cautioned Harry to slow the relationship down. That’s why they all fell out. As the rift got deeper between the brothers, Kate, who used to be so close to Harry, tried to pacify things. But her loyalty will always be to William.”

The Royal Family rarely releases statements addressing media but have done so more often since Markle joined — and left — their ranks.

Story continues below advertisement

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca