Jimmy Fallon apologizes for wearing blackface in resurfaced ‘SNL’ clip

Jimmy Fallon has apologized for a resurfaced clip of his impression of Chris Rock in a Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch from 20 years ago in which he appeared in blackface.

The late-night host took to Twitter to issue his apology after he received backlash on social media for the clip that aired in 2000 and recently resurfaced on social media.

5:12 Trudeau asked about blackface by kids on ‘New Mom, Who Dis?’ Trudeau asked about blackface by kids on ‘New Mom, Who Dis?’

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this,” Fallon wrote.

“I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

The hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty began trending early Tuesday with social media users calling out Fallon for the skit, which also featured SNL actor Darrell Hammond.

The SNL sketch features Fallon doing an impersonation while wearing full blackface and attending a talk show as Rock, a former SNL cast member who appeared on the show from 1990 to 1993.

The clip resurfaced on Monday night when a Twitter user shared a video of the SNL clip and said: “NBC fired Megyn Kelly for mentioning blackface. Jimmy Fallon performed on NBC in blackface.”

0:40 Megyn Kelly questions why dressing up in blackface for Halloween costume is wrong Megyn Kelly questions why dressing up in blackface for Halloween costume is wrong

In October 2018, Kelly suggested that it was OK for white people to wear blackface on Halloween. NBC publicly condemned Kelly for the controversy and cancelled her show, Megyn Kelly Today.

#jimmyfallonisoverparty if ur trying to see what he did pic.twitter.com/5K2eAH7Vjn — s🅰️m🐀 (@chefboyohdear) May 26, 2020

Many people joined the #jimmyfallonisoverparty on social media and shared their own thoughts.

Stop saying it’s okay because he did blackface 20 years ago. He was 25. He knew what he was doing. #jimmyfallonisoverparty pic.twitter.com/OEQhL4USXl — Nichole 💖 (@BabyPinkNichole) May 27, 2020

So how are we gonna cancel jimmy fallon for doing blackface but not cancel Saturday night live for letting him do that and giving him a platform? #jimmyfallonisoverparty pic.twitter.com/ME49YCpydw — Mio_Mio (@beyoncesdick66) May 26, 2020

"Oh Jimmy Fallon? His fake laugh is irritating af. The way he doesn't let his guests speak is so annoying. I don't like him at all. The fact that he thinks he's funny is the funniest thing ever" – Dakota Johnson, Elle Magazine#jimmyfallonisoverparty pic.twitter.com/Sn8Kmc8LoT — rafia (@repromantics) May 26, 2020

first lana, then doja, and now jimmy?! PLEASE LET US BREATHE IT’S LITERALLY ONLY TUESDAY #jimmyfallonisoverparty pic.twitter.com/uxSTrWJ1qM — 𝙣𝙮𝙝𝙝 𝙗🤩 (@_nyhhbailey) May 26, 2020

Remember when Jimmy Fallon let his guests body-shame Taylor Swift on his show last year and he too joined in on the laughing and did the same? He’s is a racist and is finally being cancelled for doing a blackface.

Tayvoodoo came for him omg #JimmyFallonIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/TEMU3gMQ6U — Hana (@MissAmericHANA) May 26, 2020

#jimmyfallonisoverparty he really did black face and nobody called him out til now??? Twitter doing its THANG pic.twitter.com/VUPOLOgXfP — kuhjawlicka (@kuhjawlicka) May 26, 2020

Fallon was a cast member on SNL from 1998 to 2004.

Rock has not addressed the resurfaced clip as of this writing.