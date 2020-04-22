Jimmy Fallon's daughter interrupts at-home show to 'tell him a secret.'.

Send this page to someone via email

Jimmy Fallon’s daughter wanted to tell her dad a secret while he was filming a segment for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon was filming a segment about unfortunate screengrabs when his 5-year-old daughter Franny entered the room and needed to talk to her dad.

“Can I help you?” he asked his youngest daughter.

“Daddy, you know what?” Franny said before leaning into Fallon’s ear to tell him a secret.

“I can’t believe she recognized me with this great Hollywood lighting,” Fallon joked.

Franny and her 6-year-old sister Winnie have been making regular appearances on the at-home version of The Tonight Show.

In early April, Winnie told her dad’s audience that she lost a tooth while Fallon was interviewing NFL player Russell Wilson and singer Ciara.

“Daddy! I lost my tooth,” Winnie said excitedly off-camera while Wilson was speaking.

“Wait, this is big news, guys. Just tell them what happened,” Fallon said while bringing Winnie up on his lap.

“I lost a tooth!” Winnie said while Ciara and Wilson cheered.

Ciara asked Winnie how she lost her tooth and the 6-year-old told her, “Mommy put a string around my tooth and she tried to pull it out and then it worked.”

