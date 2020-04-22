Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon’s daughter interrupts at-home show to ‘tell him a secret’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 3:14 pm
Jimmy Fallon's daughter interrupts at-home show to 'tell him a secret.'.
Jimmy Fallon's daughter interrupts at-home show to 'tell him a secret.'. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Youtube

Jimmy Fallon’s daughter wanted to tell her dad a secret while he was filming a segment for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon was filming a segment about unfortunate screengrabs when his 5-year-old daughter Franny entered the room and needed to talk to her dad.

“Can I help you?” he asked his youngest daughter.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez sued for $150K for posting photo of herself on Instagram

“Daddy, you know what?” Franny said before leaning into Fallon’s ear to tell him a secret.

“I can’t believe she recognized me with this great Hollywood lighting,”  Fallon joked.

Franny and her 6-year-old sister Winnie have been making regular appearances on the at-home version of The Tonight Show.

Story continues below advertisement

In early April, Winnie told her dad’s audience that she lost a tooth while Fallon was interviewing NFL player Russell Wilson and singer Ciara.

“Daddy! I lost my tooth,” Winnie said excitedly off-camera while Wilson was speaking.

“Wait, this is big news, guys. Just tell them what happened,” Fallon said while bringing Winnie up on his lap.

“I lost a tooth!” Winnie said while Ciara and Wilson cheered.

Ciara asked Winnie how she lost her tooth and the 6-year-old told her, “Mommy put a string around my tooth and she tried to pull it out and then it worked.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jimmy FallonThe Tonight ShowThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonjimmy fallon daughtersjimmy fallon daughters on showjimmy fallon frannyjimmy fallon kidsJimmy Fallon Showjimmy fallon winnie
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.