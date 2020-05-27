Museum of Jewish Montreal management says it was told to vacate building by June 30

Send this page to someone via email

The management of the Museum of Jewish Montreal says it is being forced to leave its premises on St-Laurent Boulevard by June 30 after the building was sold.

The building is located near the corner of Duluth Avenue in a neighbourhood where many Jewish immigrants have settled in the last century.

The museum’s management says that the current location has been the heart and soul of the community for the past few years and that it is struggling to leave a space that has meant so much to that community.

The museum is offering online programming, and management says it has plans for the future.

The institution was founded in 2010. It disseminates the history, stories and experiences of the Jewish community of Montreal.

It offers guided tours of Jewish historic districts and buildings, virtual exhibitions, a collection of oral history, public programming and exhibitions.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise