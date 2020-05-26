Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating after hot dog with pin in it found in Fish Creek Park

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 7:46 pm
A woman found a hot dog with a pin in it in Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park on Monday, May 25, 2020, according to police.
A woman found a hot dog with a pin in it in Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park on Monday, May 25, 2020, according to police. Courtesy: Shannon Loewen

Calgary police are investigating “possible animal cruelty” after a woman found a hot dog with a pin in it near Votier’s Flats in Fish Creek Provincial Park on Monday, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The woman called officers while she was walking her dog at 9 a.m.

“When they arrived, they found several other pieces of hot dog scattered nearby but only the one piece had a pin in it,” police said.

The Calgary Police Service warned people with dogs or kids to “supervise them closely in case there are other dangerous food items.”

Police don’t yet know where the hot dog came from.

If you have information, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

